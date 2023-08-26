Court orders confiscation of terrorist Landa’s property

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

The NIA today said a special court here had ordered the confiscation of a property of absconding pro-Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, at a village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

In a statement, the NIA said the gangster-turned-terrorist, who is learnt to be living in Canada since 2017, was the mastermind in several cases of terrorism, including the 2022 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attacks on the police intelligence headquarters and the Sarhali police station in Punjab.

“As per the court orders, passed under Section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, property of Landa at Kirian is to be confiscated. He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender on July 2,” the NIA said.

According to the NIA, a chargesheet was filed against Landa by the agency on July 22 following an investigation into his antecedents, which include masterminding the conspiracy to kill Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in August 2022.

“Initially involved in criminal and gangster-related activities, Landa has been continuing his anti-India activities from Canada. He has been working for the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and its Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terror operative Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda,” the NIA said.

The NIA said it was investigating activities of members of the banned pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations like the BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force and the International Sikh Youth Federation after registering a case suo motu on August 20 and since then several actions were initiated to nab terrorists and foil their anti-India designs.

The NIA said Landa and other foreign-based pro-Khalistan terrorists had been found to be engaged in smuggling of terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives and custom-made ready-to-use improvised explosive devices, along with other types of contraband, including drugs, from across India’s western borders.

