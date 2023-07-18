Court questions govt on framing of rules under NDPS Act

Chandigarh, July 17
Amid claims of efforts by Punjab agencies to check the flow of contraband in the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the state on the framing of rules under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on permitting, regulating, transport, sale and use of poppy straw, among other things.
Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu has directed the Principal Secretary, Department of Home, to file an affidavit “as to whether the government has taken any decision in terms of Section 10 of the Act till date?”
The direction by Justice Sindhu came after a senior deputy advocate general could not satisfy the court whether the state had framed any rules in that regard.
