Court stays release of Sidhu Moosewala's song Jaandi Vaar

Mansa, August 29
A local court in Mansa today stayed the release of song “Jaandi Vaar” of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, along with a direction of taking down all the content from various media platforms.
The order came on the plea of parents of Moosewala, who were successful in securing an ex parte ad interim order against music composer Salim Merchant. Moosewala’s parents had filed a suit for permanent injunction against the music composer and his company Merchant Records Pvt Ltd along with certain other entities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...