Court stays release of Sidhu Moosewala's song Jaandi Vaar

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 29

A local court in Mansa today stayed the release of song “Jaandi Vaar” of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, along with a direction of taking down all the content from various media platforms.

The order came on the plea of parents of Moosewala, who were successful in securing an ex parte ad interim order against music composer Salim Merchant. Moosewala’s parents had filed a suit for permanent injunction against the music composer and his company Merchant Records Pvt Ltd along with certain other entities.

