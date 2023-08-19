Courts complex inaugurated

Muktsar: Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha virtually inaugurated a new courts complex and residential block at Giddarbaha on Friday. District and Sessions Judge Raj Kumar said the construction of the complex would speed up the working of the courts. TNS
Murdered youth’s kin protest
Muktsar: The relatives of Happy, a youth of Sangatpura Basti on the Abohar road here, who was allegedly killed by a ‘nihang’, Gobinda Singh on Thursday, staged a protest by blocking the road and demanded action against the accused. Later, a DSP visited the spot and assured the protesters of a fair investigation. TNS
Rs 22L looted in Jalalabad
Fazilka: Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly looted Rs 22.5 lakh from a car owner in Jalalabad on Friday. The accused intercepted the car of Gursewak, a resident of Ghanga village here, and fled with the cash bag he was carrying with him. A video of the incident has gone viral.
