Cousin rapes, kills 16-yr-old

Abohar, October 13
The police have arrested Shanty of Kabarwala village in a blind murder case. The victim girl (16) was a cousin of the suspect, the police said. The cousins were a part of a group of at least 24 villagers who had gone to Meghasar village in the Mahajan area to pick cotton.
On October 9, an unidentified girl’s body was found buried in the sand near the railway tracks around the Mahajan segment in Rajasthan. Shanty consumed alcohol and allegedly raped her. When the girl resisted, he strangled her to death.
