Covid-19: 22 more deaths in Punjab, 5,136 cases

PTI

Chandigarh, January 26

Twenty-two more people died of Covid-19 in Punjab, while 5,136 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 7,28,042, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Wednesday.

The fresh deaths were reported from several districts including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Mohali.

The death toll in the state has now climbed to 17,081, as per the bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases is 40,319.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 765, Ludhiana 638 and Jalandhar 555.

A total of 1,206 patients are on oxygen support while 92 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin stated.

As many as 7,238 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured patients to 6,70,642, it said.