Covid surge, positivity now rate at 5.83% in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

With around 14 deaths and 3,000 cases reported in the last three days, Covid once again seems to be making a comeback in Punjab.

As per the state Covid bulletin, in four months between April and July, the state had reported 76 deaths and 13,706 cases. However with the beginning of August, the cases started increasing.

Between August 1 and 16, the state reported 51 deaths and 6,000 Covid cases.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state’s nodal officer for Covid, said, “There is a sudden spurt in cases. This is why certain restrictions have been imposed in the state. However, the situation is completely under control.”

As per the Covid bulletin issued on Tuesday, the state reported six deaths and 224 fresh cases. In district-wise break-up, the highest 75 cases were reported from SAS Nagar, followed by Ludhiana (38), Patiala (24) and Amritsar and Jalandhar (17 cases each).

Three deaths were reported in Jalandhar, one each in Barnala, Patiala and Sangrur. At present, there are 1,921 active cases in Punjab. The state’s positivity rate is 5.83%. The highest positivity rate of 14.29% is in Mansa, followed by Bathinda (12.82%), Gurdaspur (11.43%), Barnala (10.26%) and Fatehgarh Sahib (10.26%).

