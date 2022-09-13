Covid testing hit as lab staff go on strike

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

Covid-19 testing in the state has come to a halt after outsourced employees at the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) stopped accepting samples. Around 300 health professionals at six labs have been protesting for a long time. After the government paid no heed to their demand of absorbing them into the Department of Medical Education, they have stopped receiving Covid samples in their labs.

The protesting health workers said they had been working at the labs, risking their lives, ever since the pandemic broke out. They also claimed that they had not received salaries since July.

The routine Covid testing has been severely affected across the state.

However, the Health Department claimed that two labs in Mohali were functional.

Dr Rajesh Bhasker, state nodal officer, Covid, said, “The Forensic Science Laboratory and Punjab Biotechnology Incubator, both in Mohali, are testing the samples. All districts can send their samples to these labs. Due to the protest, the sampling has been hit.”

It has been learned that the Health Department has already started Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), instead of RT-PCR sampling, to avoid pendency due to the strike. Notably, RAT is conducted on the spot while the RT-PCR samples are sent to labs for testing.