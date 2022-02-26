Covid testing turnout dips in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 25

With an improvement in the Covid situation, there has been a significant fall in the number of people visiting the Sub Divisional Hospital here for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or Rapid Antigen tests.

Dr Gurkripal Kaur, incharge of the section, said earlier, around 200 persons used to visit the hospital for Covid testing every day, but the number was significantly low now. “A total of 60 samples for RT-PCR and 25 for Rapid Antigen tests were collected on Friday,” she said.

The majority of people coming for tests now include those who have to get an arms licence or the under trials.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Gagandeep Singh said the vaccination drive was going on well. Till late evening on Friday, 338 beneficiaries were administered the dose at the hospital. So far, 1.16 lakh people have been administered the first dose, 90,808 have got the second dose, 3,371 have got the booster dose and 8,593 adolescents have also been vaccinated.