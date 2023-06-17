Cow ‘slaughtered’: Seven suspects held in Sangrur

Sangrur, June 16
After remains of a “slaughtered” cow were reportedly recovered on the outskirts of Sangrur city near Haripura colony, majority of shops remained closed today.
The police have registered a case against eight persons and arrested seven suspects yesterday. “It’s a very shocking incident. Criminals have no fear of the police. A thorough probe must be conducted,” said Randeep Deol, chief, BJP Sangrur.
Members of various Hindu outfits protested in Sangrur city on Friday. Residents said the police had failed to instill fear among miscreants.
Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said, “Out of eight suspects, we have arrested seven. Further investigation is underway.”
