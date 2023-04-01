Abohar: Cow's electrocution triggers protest

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 31

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha today lodged a strong protest after a video of a farmer burying a cow, which was allegedly electrocuted after coming in contact with a barbed fence in Sukhchain village, had gone viral.

The village is a part of the largest open Wildlife Sanctuary area that is spread across two dozen villages.

The district administration had banned the sale and use of barbed wire to protect agricultural farms and the local authorities were directed to take action against violation of prohibitory orders under the CrPC and the Wildlife Protection Act.

