Crackdown on aides of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 25

The police today conducted raids at 48 suspected places belonging to the associates of gangster Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa Harike. The action reportedly came in the wake of the incident which took place on September 21, in which a Zira trader was attacked by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants.

SSP Deepak Hillori said teams conducted raids at Makhu, Zira, Guruharsahai and other places, adding that the police also arrested a few suspects.

#Ferozepur #Zira Agitation