Crackdown on Amritpal Singh was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

Guwahati, April 27

The crackdown on pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal and other members of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit was carried out to gain political mileage before the upcoming bypolls in Punjab, alleged Bhagwant Singh Sialka, an advocate and a member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sialka accompanied an SGPC team that arrived at Dibrugarh on Thursday with a few of the family members of the detainees lodged in the central jail here.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, Bhagwant Singh Sialka said, "We have come here with the family members of the detainees. Now there are 10 detainees; eight family members of them have arrived."

When he was asked about the current situation in Punjab, Sialka said, "The situation is good there. The bypolls are coming up in Punjab, and these things were done by the government to get political mileage. Nothing else." This is the second time the SGPC team has brought here the relatives of Waris Punjab De outfit members who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Sialka mentioned that they would meet the inmates and return to Punjab on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the SGPC is also preparing to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the High Court.

"Currently, their case is with the board. Let us see what happens there, and then we shall challenge the order in the High Court," Sialka added.

IANS