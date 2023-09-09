Crackdown on Amritsar unit manufacturing liquor illegally

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The Excise and Taxation Department conducted an operation in Amritsar district on the intervening night of September 6 and 7 in response to a series of intelligence reports indicating the illegal manufacturing and sale of Scotch whisky in the region.

Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the department had been receiving inputs regarding the illegal production and sale of Scotch whisky, particularly of one brand, in and around Amritsar district.

“The Special Operation Group (SOG) conducted extensive surveillance and reconnaissance of suspected individuals”, the Taxation Minister said.

He added that the accused have provided detailed insights into their modus operandi, shedding light on how they managed to steal and manufacture the illegal Scotch whisky at their unit.

An FIR has been registered at the Gharinda police station. Cheema added that the matter was now under rigorous investigation, with the authorities determined to uncover all aspects of this illegal operation.