Crackdown on anti-social elements: Punjab Police conducts search operation at over 200 places

Chandigarh, September 5
The Punjab Police on Tuesday carried out a cordon and search operation at 206 places linked to people with criminal background.
Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 115 teams of police, headed by inspectors or sub-inspectors, were deployed to conduct the operation at suspected places of anti-social elements.
In an official release, the special DGP said police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked to these mischievous elements and also collected data from their mobile phones and other electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations.
He said this operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between India and abroad-based anti-social elements, which keep attempting to disturb the peace of the state.
