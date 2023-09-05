 Crackdown on anti-social elements: Punjab Police conducts search operation at over 200 places : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Crackdown on anti-social elements: Punjab Police conducts search operation at over 200 places

Crackdown on anti-social elements: Punjab Police conducts search operation at over 200 places

Operation aimed at disrupting nexus between India and abroad-based anti-social elements

Crackdown on anti-social elements: Punjab Police conducts search operation at over 200 places

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, September 5

The Punjab Police on Tuesday carried out a cordon and search operation at 206 places linked to people with criminal background.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 115 teams of police, headed by inspectors or sub-inspectors, were deployed to conduct the operation at suspected places of anti-social elements.

In an official release, the special DGP said police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked to these mischievous elements and also collected data from their mobile phones and other electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations.

He said this operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between India and abroad-based anti-social elements, which keep attempting to disturb the peace of the state.

#Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

3
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

4
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

5
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

6
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

7
Comment

Why DRDO can’t replicate ISRO’s grand success story

8
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

9
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

10
Ludhiana

Factory owner illegally ‘using’ brand name

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

Row over President’s G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

Row over President's G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

‘Bharat or India? You want to call it Bharat, go right ahead...

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...

Indian team for cricket World Cup announced; both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan named in 15-man squad

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods