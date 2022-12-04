 Crackdown on drug peddlers, 5 held in Ferozepur : The Tribune India

Crackdown on drug peddlers, 5 held in Ferozepur

In a crackdown against drug smugglers, the Ferozepur police have seized 820-gm heroin and 5,500 intoxicating tablets, besides arresting five persons in four separate cases. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 3

In a crackdown against drug smugglers, the Ferozepur police have seized 820-gm heroin and 5,500 intoxicating tablets, besides arresting five persons in four separate cases.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said following the inputs, Daljit Singh of Fero ke village in the Zira Sadar area was arrested near Sukhewala village and 500-gm heroin was seized from his possession.

In another case, Nirmal Singh was arrested with 320-gm heroin near Vakeela Wali village in the Arif ke area.

Two persons — Bohar Singh of Gajni Wala village and Nirvair Singh of Chakk Jamit Singh Wala village were arrested near Kohar Singh Wala village while they were travelling on a motorcycle without a registration number.

During checking, 5,000 intoxicating tablets and two mobile phones were seized from them. Another man, Kashmir Singh of the Kanal Colony area, was arrested with 500 intoxicating tablets.

