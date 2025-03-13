Crackdown on farmhouses on UT periphery, 100 owners get notices

To ensure adherence to the ecotourism regulatory framework, the Punjab Government has issued notices to owners of nearly 100 farmhouses on the periphery of Chandigarh. Among those served notices are several influential figures, including prominent politicians and former IAS and IPS officers.

The Ecotourism Development Committee (EDC), which is headed by the Secretary of Tourism, has asked the farmhouse owners to appear before it on March 17 and provide relevant record. The committee will assess whether the farmhouses comply with the Eco Tourism Policy 2019 and decide on granting permissions accordingly.

The EDC includes representatives from the Forest, Tourism, Local Government, and Housing Departments, among others. The farmhouses are located in Karoran, Nada, Parch, Jayanti Majri, Seonk, Nagal, Parol, Sultanpur, Siswan, Majra, Dulwan, Palanpur, Murzapur

