Crackdown on gangsters, no arrests made

Tribune Reporters

Abohar/ Muktsar/ Tarn taran, September 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), assisted by the Punjab Police, today raided the house of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at Dutaranwali village in Abohar.

Landa’s house found locked in Tarn Taran Houses of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike and Roshan Singh of Kaler were also searched

While Lakhbir’s house was found locked, no one was present at Roshan’s house apart from his grandmother

The police cordoned off the entire village as the raid was being conducted. Lawrence’s father Lavinder Bishnoi and mother Sunita Bishnoi were at home at the time of the raid.

Locals said vehicles ferrying the NIA officers and cops reached the village around 8 am and camped at Lawrence’s house till the afternoon.

Earlier, his family had distanced themselves from Lawrence when his name cropped up in murder of singer-turned politician Sidhu Moosewala. However, in June, his father had approached the Supreme Court challenging the transit remand order issued by a Delhi Court in murder case of Moosewala.

While Lawrence has been in custody of the Punjab Police, his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi and nephew Sachin Thapan had reportedly fled to Dubai on fake passports.

On September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs told that Sachin has been detained in Azerbaijan and Anmol in Kenya.

Meanwhile, a team of the NIA accompanied by the local police today conducted raids at the houses of gangster Satenderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, on Kotkapura Road here and a shoe-shop owner at Bagh Wali Gali.

Raiding the the house of the shoe-shop owner first, the team sought details of a cellphone number. The family reportedly told NIA officials that they had not been using the number for the past four years.

Later, the team visited the house of Goldy Brar and met his father Shamsher Singh, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The mediapersons were not allowed to go near the house. The raid lasted nearly three hours. Nobody was apprehended by the raiding team. It reportedly took away some documents.