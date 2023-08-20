Crackdown on peddlers in border dists

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

The Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special operation — OPS Seal-III — aimed at checking vehicles entering the border state to keep a tab on drug trafficking, liquor smuggling and the movement of gangsters and anti-social elements, officials said.

The police seized Rs 45 lakh in cash, 30 kg of poppy husk, 374 gram of heroin, 500 gram of charas and 263 litre of illicit liquor during the operation.

The joint operation with the police forces of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh was conducted from 8 am to 2 pm.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said senior police officers were asked to coordinate to ensure effective ‘nakabandi’. All the SSPs of border districts were directed to mobilise the maximum number of officers and manpower, he added. As many as 1,500 personnel were deployed at checkpoints at entry and exit points of 10 districts that share boundaries with the border states and UTs.

#Punjab Police