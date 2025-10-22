DT
Home / Punjab / Crackers, farm fires push AQI to ‘poor’ level

Crackers, farm fires push AQI to ‘poor’ level

Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:22 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
A layer of smog hovers above the Rajpura road in Patiala on Tuesday. TRIBINE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Bursting of firecrackers for two days, due to confusion over Diwali date, coupled with a spike in stubble burning cases proved to be a dangerous cocktail, plunging the air quality index (AQI) across Punjab into “poor” category on Tuesday.

Data from the government’s pollution monitoring agency showed that the AQI, which remained in the moderate range (101-200) before Diwali, rose sharply during the night. For brief periods during the celebrations, air quality in several cities touched “extremely hazardous” levels. In parts of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar, the AQI hit the maximum limit of 500.

Ludhiana recorded peaks of 438, while Patiala touched 486 around midnight, indicating intense firecracker bursting during peak celebration hours.

By Tuesday afternoon, the impact was visible across major cities. The AQI at 4 pm stood at 271 in Ludhiana, 224 in Amritsar, 136 in Bathinda, 247 in Jalandhar, 297 in Mandi Gobindgarh and 206 in Patiala — all in “poor” category. By evening, the pollution level started rising again after bursting of cracker began.

62 fresh farm fires

Adding to the problem, 62 stubble burning incidents were reported across the state on Tuesday, taking the season’s total past 400. Between September 15 and October 15, 200 incidents were recorded, but over the last four days alone, the state has seen more than 200 farm fires. Tarn Taran led the tally with 136 incidents, followed by Amritsar with 120. On Tuesday, 14 farm fires were reported in Ferozepur, 11 in Tarn Taran and eight in Amritsar.

