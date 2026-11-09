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Home / Punjab / Crackers, farm fires push Punjab cities into toxic haze; Mandi Gobindgarh AQI crosses 400

Crackers, farm fires push Punjab cities into toxic haze; Mandi Gobindgarh AQI crosses 400

Despite time restrictions, fireworks continue past midnight; Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar record deteriorating air quality

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:09 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Thick smoke billows from an agricultural field due to stubble burning at a village in Moga on Sunday. Image credit/ANI
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A cocktail of firecracker emissions, stubble burning, vehicular pollution, construction dust and smoke from garbage burning has pushed air quality across Punjab to alarming levels, with several cities witnessing a sharp deterioration following Diwali celebrations.

The situation turned particularly grim on Diwali night, as crackers continued to burst well beyond the time limit imposed by the government, filling the air with smoke and exposing residents to harmful pollutants.

The restrictions imposed by the authorities appeared to have little impact, with fireworks continuing till midnight in several urban areas, even as enforcement agencies remained largely conspicuous by their absence.

Residents reported a strong, pungent smell of burnt crackers, with smoke lingering over residential neighbourhoods and roads. The air quality deteriorated further amid the ongoing paddy stubble-burning season, adding to the pollution load from vehicular emissions, dust and garbage burning.

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The steel town of Mandi Gobindgarh emerged as one of the worst-hit areas. According to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)-based air quality report, its Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 445 on Sunday, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. The town had already recorded an AQI of 319 on November 6, when it was the most polluted place in Punjab.

Pollution levels in major cities had also remained high in the run-up to Diwali. On November 7, Ludhiana recorded an AQI of 281, Jalandhar 260, Patiala 184 and Khanna 249. While Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Khanna fell in the ‘poor’ category, Patiala was in the 'moderate' category.

Meanwhile, Amritsar continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

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The situation is expected to remain a concern as firecracker emissions add to the existing pollution caused by farm fires.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in stubble-burning incidents, with the seasonal tally crossing 3,300 by November 7.

According to the national AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

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Health experts have warned that deteriorating air quality can trigger breathing discomfort among people suffering from lung and heart diseases and asthma. It can also aggravate skin, eye and nasal allergies. Children, the elderly and people with pre-existing respiratory ailments are particularly vulnerable to prolonged exposure to polluted air.

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