Cracks in fields, rising costs deepen paddy farmers’ worries across Punjab

Erratic electricity supply and the absence of rain have left paddy farmers across Punjab worried about rising cultivation costs, with some reporting cracks in their fields and being forced to rely on diesel generators for irrigation.

Advertisement

For 60-year-old Dalbir Singh of Ismail village in Nakodar, the paddy season has become a source of distress.

Advertisement

“Soka pai gaya hai (the fields have dried up). Every time I look at my fields, my heart sinks,” he said, talking about cracks that have appeared in his fields due to inadequate irrigation. He blames the situation on erratic power supply and the prolonged dry weather.

Advertisement

Inderjit Singh, a farmer from Sandhwan Phrala village in Nawanshahr, said cracks had also begun appearing in his fields.

“Until yesterday, we were getting electricity for a limited time. We’ll see how it goes today. Hopefully, the supply will improve from now on,” he said.

Advertisement

Farmers said when cracks develop, water no longer remains on the surface and instead seeps deep into the ground, making irrigation more difficult.

“If we don’t get proper electricity supply now, crop yield will get affected,” Dalbir said. He added that weed had also started growing in his fields, forcing farmers to spend more on weed management. "I have never witnessed such a situation before," he said.

The growing distress prompted farmers to stage a protest outside the PSPCL office in Jalandhar on Tuesday, demanding an assured eight-hour electricity supply.

Farmers said they were increasingly dependent on diesel generators to irrigate their fields, sharply raising production costs.

“Diesel costs more than Rs 95 per litre. A generator consumes nearly five to six litres an hour, resulting in substantial additional expenses,” they said.

Harjit Singh of Samrai village in Jalandhar said he had cultivated paddy on 70 acres last year, but had managed to sow only 30 acres so far this season because of inadequate power supply.

“Under normal circumstances, irrigation would have been completed by now. Instead, we are on tenterhooks,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Sarabjit Singh, Chief Engineer (North), PSPCL, said power demand had risen because of the intense heat.

“There are power cuts in the industrial sector as well. However, we have assured farmers that efforts are being made to ensure proper electricity supply. It has improved from today itself,” he said.

Davinder Singh, a farmer from Nawanshahr, said irregular power supply had continued until recently, making irrigation increasingly difficult.

Major Singh, vice-president of the BKU (Rajewal), said the cost of cultivating paddy was about Rs 18,000-20,000 per acre, including transplantation, land preparation, labour and fertilisers.

“Irregular electricity supply will increase the burden further. If the situation does not improve immediately, paddy production could be affected this season,” he said.