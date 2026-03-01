Create space for new wheat in mandis, shift old stock, state to Food Corporation of India

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With less than a week left for the wheat procurement operations to begin, the Punjab Government has told the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to immediately take delivery of foodgrains from previous years, lying in the state’s godowns, to create space for storing this year’s wheat.

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Warning that if additional space was not created immediately and direct delivery of 22 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat coming in the mandis was not undertaken, when wheat procurement begins on April 1, the Punjab Government, in a letter to the Chairman of the FCI, has said that it would lead to a glut in the mandis and, in turn, cause a law and order situation due to unrest among farmers and other stakeholders.

It may be mentioned that this year, 125 LMT of wheat is expected to arrive in the mandis. As of now, the state has about 100 LMT of space — both in Covered and Plinth (CAP) storage and in the godowns/silo storages. “Despite best possible efforts by the state procurement agencies for the identification of storage space, approximately 22 LMT space is still short for storage of wheat across the state, with Amritsar and Tarn Taran having the maximum storage gap. As such, this 22 LMT wheat is required to be delivered directly to the FCI from mandis at the respective railheads during the procurement season,” the state government has pleaded with the FCI.

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Official sources in the state Food and Supply Department have told The Tribune that though 5 to 6 LMT of grains from previous years are being ferried out of the state every month, additional space will be created only if they shift 15-16 LMT of grains in a month. The state government has also given details of the quantity of the wheat for direct delivery of rice from railheads in each district and said that 860 Specials are required to shift 22,067,61 MT of grains to the recipient states, with 409 Specials required in April and 440 in May this year. The government has urged that 2.08 LMT of grains be shifted out from Amritsar and 2.54 LMT from Tarn Taran.

The state government has told the FCI Chairman that the problem of storage has arisen because of increase in the procurement of foodgrains across the country and lesser demand by the consuming states for the last two years, which has hit the liquidation of foodgrains from Punjab. “Considering the gravity of the situation and in order to meet the shortage of space, it is requested to issue necessary instructions to the officials concerned of the FCI, to provide direct delivery of wheat,” says the letter.