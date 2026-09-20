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Home / Punjab / Creating ecosystem to turn youths’ ideas into reality: CM Bhagwant Mann

Creating ecosystem to turn youths’ ideas into reality: CM Bhagwant Mann

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann at ISB Leadership Summit in Mohali.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said his government was giving wings to the dreams of youngsters by creating a robust ecosystem of opportunities, financial support, and institutional backing to turn their ideas into reality.

Speaking during the ISB Leadership Summit 2026 in Mohali, the CM said Punjab’s youngsters had no dearth of talent or energy and the government was focused on providing them the right platform to showcase their abilities, build enterprises, and create employment.

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He said the government had established a startup centre to turn innovative ideas into reality, while the “Business Blasters” programme provided seed money to students, and promising ideas from Schools of Eminence were being patented.

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Calling upon industrialists and investors to invest in Punjab, he said the AAP government had developed the state as an industrial, innovation, and investment hub.

“Future belongs to societies willing to innovate, take calculated risks, and convert emerging opportunities into sustainable growth,” Mann said.

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“Today, India has immense potential because of its young population, technological capabilities, and growing economic aspirations, but opportunities do not automatically translate into outcomes. True leadership is about identifying opportunities amid challenges. Opportunities have to be converted into results through a visionary approach, investment, and the courage to take risks,” the CM said.

“Mohali is rapidly transforming into a technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation hub,” he said, adding that a startup incubator has been established at Kalkat Bhawan.

He said the ISB had established itself as a globally recognised institution in management education in a relatively short span of time.

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