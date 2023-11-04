Cricket betting racket busted, eight arrested

Pathankot, November 3
The police have arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in an inter-state cricket betting racket related to the ongoing World Cup here today.
SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a special team constituted by him following inputs that betting was going on in a big way in the city today arrested Sunny Mahajan, Varinder Joshi, alias Bintta, Kameshwar, alias Rintu, Sahil Mahajan, Anoop Sharma, Balwinder Singh, Rahul Gosain and Govind Giri.
The team, led by DSP Nachattar Singh and SHO, Shahpur Kandi, Shohrat Maan, made the arrests after following their activities for the past few weeks.
“Three laptops, eight electronic devices integrated into a betting exchange system, 20 mobile phones exclusively dedicated to betting, a tape recorder and Rs 11.50 lakh were confiscated from the suspects. Seven SUVs were also seized.
The suspects have been charged under the Gambling Act. An FIR has been registered at the Shahpur Kandi police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive midnight earthquake in Nepal, 128 dead, 140 injured
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...