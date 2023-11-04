Cricket betting racket busted, eight arrested

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, November 3

The police have arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in an inter-state cricket betting racket related to the ongoing World Cup here today.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a special team constituted by him following inputs that betting was going on in a big way in the city today arrested Sunny Mahajan, Varinder Joshi, alias Bintta, Kameshwar, alias Rintu, Sahil Mahajan, Anoop Sharma, Balwinder Singh, Rahul Gosain and Govind Giri.

The team, led by DSP Nachattar Singh and SHO, Shahpur Kandi, Shohrat Maan, made the arrests after following their activities for the past few weeks.

“Three laptops, eight electronic devices integrated into a betting exchange system, 20 mobile phones exclusively dedicated to betting, a tape recorder and Rs 11.50 lakh were confiscated from the suspects. Seven SUVs were also seized.

The suspects have been charged under the Gambling Act. An FIR has been registered at the Shahpur Kandi police station.

