The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the criminal justice system must distinguish between an offender and the crime committed by him. The State must make efforts to rehabilitate convicts and allow them to reshape themselves as functional members of society, rather than viewing prisons merely as places where punishment is carried out.

Justice Sumeet Goel held that a convict's conduct in jail, his state of mind, gravity of the offence, social background and behaviour while he was on parole were required to be duly considered before deciding premature release.

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"It would be naive to hope for a society without crime, however, it would be in line with the welfarist approach of State to make an attempt towards rehabilitation of offenders and allow them to reshape themselves as a functional member of the society," Justice Goel observed while setting aside an order deferring a life convict's premature release plea by a year.

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Justice Goel cautioned against allowing the deterrent purpose of punishment to become an instrument of excessive retribution. "The overarching goal of punishment is deterrence and the sentiment must not be weaponized to glamorise savage justice," the Court said.

Referring to the importance of liberty, Justice Goel observed: "For a convict serving a life sentence, liberty has to be the most precious of possessions. It should not be assumed that all convicts when released will unleash revenge onto their prosecutors."

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Justice Goel also quoted Supreme Court’s former Judge, Justice Krishna Iyer, as saying: "Social Justice is the signature tune of our Constitution and the little man in peril of losing his liberty is the consumer of Social Justice."

Explaining the reformative philosophy underlying the criminal justice system, Justice Goel observed that it required separating the criminal from the crime and looking beyond the “one fateful act” committed by him. The Court said: "In a civilized society like ours, it would be truly unfortunate, if an offender is not given the opportunity to realize and fully fathom his mistake and channel that awareness into making fruitful contributions in society."

Justice Goel further observed the peno-correctional institutes must not only be looked at as a place, where punishment is carried out, but also a place of rehabilitation. “The criminal justice dispensation system must be guided by the idea of allowing the offender to rectify his wrong and reintegrate into the

society as a law abiding member once the sentence is served,” the Court asserted.

Justice Goel asserted the approach did not overlook the gravity of an offence. Aknowledging that the petitioner had committed "grave and serious offences", the Bench held that an existing government policy had to be honoured and applied in letter and spirit in every case.

The observations came in a house trespass case. The Bench was told that the petitioner was convicted by a Panipat Court under Section 460 read with Section 34 of the IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment. His counsel submitted that three co-convicts had already been granted premature release, although the petitioner was similarly placed.

The State opposed the petition on the ground that the petitioner had committed a heinous crime. However, the court recorded that the State counsel "could not controvert the fact that the petitioner fulfils the conditions mentioned in the policy".

Reiterating the requirement of equality in the application of the premature release policy, Justice Goel said it directly impacted fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The State could not "indulge in cherry picking and only provide the concession of premature release to a select few out of the pool of similarly situated convicts", an approach it described as "highly inequitable".

The court also reiterated that authorities must pass reasoned orders and avoid arbitrarily categorizing convicts as threats to society or indiscriminately deferring their release cases. Setting aside the August 24 order, Justice Goel directed the competent authority to reconsider the case strictly in accordance with the applicable policy and the law laid down within four weeks of receiving the order’s certified copy. It further clarified that any deviation from the policy or its directions would entitle the petitioner to seek contempt proceedings against the official concerned under Article 215 of the Constitution.