Crime on rise after AAP came to power: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday met relatives of the slain businessman Sanjay Verma and alleged that the crime had been on the rise in the state since AAP came to power.

He accused the AAP government of “destroying the state”, alleging that industrialists had been forced to migrate to other parts of the country due to extortions threats.

Badal also spoke to the SSP over the phone, conveying that a sense of had been prevailing in Abohar due to the murder.