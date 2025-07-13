DT
Home / Punjab / Crime on rise after AAP came to power: Badal

Our Correspondent
abohar, Updated At : 12:56 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with family members of the slain Abohar businessman.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday met relatives of the slain businessman Sanjay Verma and alleged that the crime had been on the rise in the state since AAP came to power.

He accused the AAP government of “destroying the state”, alleging that industrialists had been forced to migrate to other parts of the country due to extortions threats.

Badal also spoke to the SSP over the phone, conveying that a sense of had been prevailing in Abohar due to the murder.

