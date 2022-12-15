Crime rate: Punjab 17th on the list

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

The crime rate in Punjab is lower than to 16 other states in the country, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha today.

The MoS had tabled the national crime data in the House in reply to a question on crime rate in the country asked by the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora.

Arora had asked how the crime rate had varied in the country over five years, also asking about state-wise and category-wise details thereof.

Punjab stood 17th on the list, with annual crime rate per one lakh population.

As per the data, in Punjab, the crime rate stands at 242, which is much better than its neighbouring states Haryana (697.3), Rajasthan (254.3) and HP (357.6).

AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal today raised the issue of poor condition of the Muktsar-Malout national highway in the Rajya Sabha. Notably, during his recent visit to Muktsar district, he had assured residents that he would raise the issue in the Parliament.

Seechewal said the premix on this road was last laid in 2013. Due to the religious importance of Muktsar town, a large number of devotees visited it but big potholes on roads caused inconvenience to commuters.

Replying to this, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said, “The tendering procedure of the national highway has been done, but its appointment date is not given yet just because the Forest Department has not given its clearance yet. Further, the acquisition of nearly 10 hectares is pending with the state government. The authorities concerned have written to the Forest Department in August, October and November.