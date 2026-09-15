Crisis over, now no cuts in Punjab, claims minister

Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday claimed that the state’s electricity crisis has been resolved. After two private power plants resumed operations, the state has been receiving uninterrupted supply, he added.

Talking to mediapersons during his visit to the town, Sond said Punjab had faced a temporary power shortage for two-three days due to technical problems at two private power plants, a shortfall in allocation from the Central pool and coal-related issues.

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He said the two plants, operated by the Torrent Group and Vinyat Group, had developed technical problems with their turbines, resulting in a combined shortage of around 2,300 MW. “Both plants were restored on Sunday. Since then, there have been no power cuts anywhere in the state,” Sond said.

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He said the state government had also increased power supply to the agriculture sector from eight to 10 hours a day on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.