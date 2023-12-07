Abohar: Crop on thousand acres hit by canal breach

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 6

A breach that developed in a sub-canal passing through Bahadur Khera village, 20km from here, has affected the recently sown wheat crop spread over a thousand acres. The breach was initially 20 ft wide and later widened to 80ft and inundated crops in the surrounding villages as well, according to the farmers.

According to farmers Sarbjit Singh, Karan Nagpal and Sahib Ram Poonia, this is not the first time that this minor has been eroded. Due to the construction of a drain along the minor in 2011, erosion occurs regularly. The concerned officials were requested to find a solution, to no avail.

They said due to the 80 feet breach in the minor, hundreds of acres of farmland has been affected in Bahadur Khera, Dhaba Kokrian and Sardarpura villages. Hundreds of farmers in other areas, who needed water to irrigate their fields with the temperature rising to 25 degrees centigrade, will miss their turns. Supply to rural water works will remain suspended until the breach is plugged. Canal Department staff assured the farmers that the breach will be plugged as early as possible.

