Cross-border drug module busted with arrest of four, 28 kg heroin seized

The Counter Intelligence (CI) Wing, Ferozepur, busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four drug peddlers. It seized 28.12 kg heroin, along with Rs 9.5 lakh drug money, from their possession

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested were: Bagicha Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Boghi Wala village in the Guruharsahai area, Sajan of Araiyan Wala village and Chhinder Pal Singh, alias Rinku, of Lakha Singh Wala in Ferozepur. The police also impounded a car that the accused used to smuggle narcotics.

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The DGP said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers. He said further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case.

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Assistant Inspector General (CI), Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh said inputs were received about the movement of drug smugglers who had retrieved a heroin consignment delivered from across the border a few days ago.

“On the instructions of their handlers, they were on way to deliver the consignment to someone,” said AIG. Acting swiftly, the CI team intercepted suspects and seized the consignment.

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The drug peddlers were promised huge payback by their handlers, he added. An FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Fazilka SSOC police station.

Three held with drugs

In another operation on Saturday, the police nabbed three drug smugglers and seized 4.254 kg heroin from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said those arrested were identified as Ranjeet Singh (22), alias Rana; Arshdeep Singh (19), alias Arshi, both residents Gamewala village in Mamdot area; and Akashdeep Singh (19), alias Akash, a resident of Aasal village in the Sadar area.

They were nabbed while travelling on a bike. Drugs and three mobile phones were seized from them.