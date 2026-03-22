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Home / Punjab / Cross-border smuggling module busted; 3 held with 24 kg heroin, multi-copter drone in Punjab

Cross-border smuggling module busted; 3 held with 24 kg heroin, multi-copter drone in Punjab

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had links with Pakistan-based handlers, officials said

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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In a joint operation with the Border Security Force, the Punjab Police busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and recovered 24.5 kg heroin and Rs 21.5 lakh cash from them, a top police officer said on Sunday.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had links with Pakistan-based handlers, officials said.

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Punjab Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Rana, a resident of village Noorwal in Amritsar, Manpreet Singh alias Preet of Aulakh Khurd in Amritsar and Roshan Singh from village Dhupsari in Amritsar.

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The BSF and police have also recovered a multi-copter drone, which was used by Pakistan-based smugglers to deliver the consignment from across the border, and two cars being used to deliver the narcotics.

Yadav said following a deep technical investigation, police team successfully dismantled this Pakistan-linked cross-border network.

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Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing more details, Superintendent of Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Gurpreet Singh, said the operation was conducted in two stages, as initially 12.1 kg of heroin along with a multi-copter drone was recovered.

Forensic analysis of the drone, including its technical data, led to a further seizure of 12.4 kg heroin from the house of Manpreet Singh, bringing the total recovery to 24.5 kg of the drug, he said.

The officer said that accused Rana recently purchased properties in posh localities using drug money and was also fond of cars.

More arrests and recoveries are expected in this case, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act at ANTF police station in SAS Nagar.

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