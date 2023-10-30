CRPF constable dies by suicide

Phagwara, October 29
CRPF constable Rakesh Surya reportedly died by hanging himself with iron stairs at his residence in Urban State, Phagwara, on Sunday morning.
The deceased was a native of Rohtak in Haryana and had been deputed in the security of Union Minister of State Som Parkash since September this year.
He was reportedly under stress due to some domestic problems. City SHO Palwinder Singh reached the spot and got his body shifted to the Phagwara Civil Hospital’s mortuary. His family has been informed about the incident and the police are investigating the matter.
