Crucial meeting on Punjab held at Kharge residence 

A crucial meeting on Punjab was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the findings of the report submitted by the three-member panel of observers, headed by Ajay Maken.

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Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC General Secretary, Punjab affairs, Bhupesh Baghel were also present in the meeting.

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Sources said discussions were held on the findings of the Maken committee report and various combinations and permutations to adjust the warring factions were considered.

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Before taking the final call, Rahul Gandhi is expected to consult senior leaders. A final decision is expected in the next two days before Rahul Gandhi flies abroad.