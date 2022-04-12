Curb canal water theft: Farmers

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 11

A group of farmers from Sriganganagar district today monitored cleanliness and repair works being done in Gang Canal.

During inspection, farmers found that water was being stolen by installing solar panels and pumps from the canal. “We have informed the Punjab and Rajasthan Irrigation Department about ‘water thieves’ and asked the officials concerned to register case against them. Punjab has assured that legal action will be taken against violators,” said farmers. —