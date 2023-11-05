Curbing farm fires an uphill task in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Around 20 million tonnes of stubble is expected to be generated from 32 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation this year. With a limited capacity to use stubble as fuel for the industry, Punjab stares at a crisis to tackle farm fires.

According to the Agriculture Department, the total area sown under paddy is 32 lakh hectares this kharif season. Of this, the parmal variety is sown on 26.04 lakh hectares and basmati on 5.96 lakh hectares.

As a result, 16.92 million tonnes of stubble will be generated from parmal and 3.27 million tonnes of straw from basmati.

However, just 10 million tonnes of stubble is used as a fuel for the industry (ex situ) and mixed in soil (in situ). The remaining 10 million tonnes of straw is set on fire which chokes the entire north India.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the major part of 6.47 million tonnes of stubble is mixed in soil with straw management techniques, including machinery.

Experts said this method results in better soil health and improves productivity of paddy and wheat by 10 per cent after three years. For this purpose, the government has provided around 1.17 lakh machines and established 23,792 custom hiring centres by spending around Rs 1,385 crore in the past five years.

Apart from this, .82 million tonnes of stubble is used at 10 biomass power projects having a capacity of 91.50 MW.

Around .10 million tonnes of straw is used in paper mills and another 2.57 million tonnes is used as fodder.

The state aims to use 16 million tonnes of stubble for various industrial and energy generation projects, but it seems an uphill task.

The State Action Plan presented to the Centre in September envisages at least 50 per cent reduction in fire counts in Punjab during 2023 compared to last year. The plan attempts elimination of stubble burning cases in six districts — Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar.

