Curious case of missing Rs 60K trailer, Rs 5 lakh spent on protest by farmers in Moonak

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 2

A missing trailer has reportedly become a big headache for the Moonak police. Residents of 55 villages under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) have been protesting outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police office for the last seven days over police inaction against another farm union.

Members of the BKU (Ugrahan) alleged that activists of the BKU (Azad) had stolen their trailer. However, the latter claimed that the trailer belonged to Papda village.

Though the market value of the missing trailer is Rs 60,000, the protesters have already spent around Rs 5 lakh on food, water, transportation and other facilities. Last month, farmers had protested for two days but after getting assurance from cops, the former ended their agitation.

Rinku Moonak, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Gobindpura Papda unit of the BKU (Ugrahan) and its members had purchased a tractor-trailer after collecting money during the New Delhi protest. The tractor was sold but BKU (Azad) stole our trailer. Earlier, they parked it at a house of a villager but now they have shifted it to Sunam. We have all the evidence. However, cops are not registering an FIR in this regard.”

Jaswinder Singh Longowal of BKU (Azad) said as Papda residents had pooled money, the trailer belonged to the villagers and not to the BKU (Ugrahan).

“The trailer is in the custody of Papda residents. The BKU (Ugrahan) leaders are levelling baseless allegations against us. We have already submitted our complaint to the police,” he said.

Probe on The BKU (Ugrahan) leaders are alleging theft by the BKU (Azad). We are trying to solve the issue. — Parminder Singh, DSP, Moonak

