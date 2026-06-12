Currency ‘crunch’ in Punjab banks gives jitters to customers

With banks facing severe currency “crunch” across Punjab, customers are being asked to withdraw cash in a prescribed limit by bankers. Even automated teller machines (ATMs) are running dry in several areas and the currency loading exercise has extended from a few hours to several days.

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This has led to panic among the people, who are wondering why despite having funds in their accounts, they are being denied withdrawals. Amit Kapur, who runs a pharmaceutical unit in Amritsar, said ever since the West Asia conflict began, shortage of currency has multiplied. “It has impacted our purchases and most pharma units in Amritsar are running at half capacity,” he said.

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Senior bank officials said the problem was temporary and insisted that the Reserve Bank of India had been urged to pump in more currency into the banks in the state.

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“The cash withdrawals in Punjab were record high during April and May. Generally, against the indent of cash sent to the apex regulatory bank for a region, the cash sent is 5-10 per cent. This has resulted in currency shortage at some banks. The situation is improving gradually and more cash will be pumped into banks during June,” a senior banker added.

Aparna Sharma, lead district manager, Punjab National Bank, Amritsar, admitted that the problem was being faced in Punjab and Chandigarh due to restricted cash flow in the region.

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The politicians believe that cash flow was being deliberately slowed down ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

A property dealer in Muktsar said several banks had fixed a limit of currency withdrawal at Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per day till the end of May. “‘The withdrawal limit has now been increased to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per day. This is a huge problem for businesses like ours, which work on cash transactions,” he said.

Ajay Wadhwa, a farm leader from Abohar, said, “I had to visit different ATMs on a single day to withdraw currency to pay wages to labourers.”

In Jalandhar, sports goods manufacturer Chetan Dhir said there was less cash flow in the market.

(With inputs from Neeraj Bagga & Archit Watts)