Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 8

The blaring loudspeakers fell silent as the curtains came down on the campaign on Monday evening ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. The polling is slated for May 10.

The Congress, BJP and SAD-BSP organised roadshows before they culminated their campaigns. The BJP was the most creative in holding its roadshow. While it organised tractor rallies in all five rural Assembly segments, its yuva morcha organised bike rallies in all four urban segments. The state party chief, Ashwani Sharma, and its candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal participated in the rallies for a short while near Jalandhar Cantonment, which they concluded with an address and appeal to the electorate to cast votes in the favour of the BJP.

The Congress organised a foot march in the Jalandhar West constituency which was represented by AAP candidate Sushil Rinku till 2022. Party candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary used a vehicle for her roadshow through the sports market, Jhande Wala Peer Chowk and basti areas, while party leaders, including PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa, ex-PCC chief Navjot Sidhu, ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and ex-Deputy CM OP Soni, walked along holding each other’s hands to show a united face.

Bajwa said, “We started our campaign unitedly and ended it today on the same note. Everyone says that if the Congress is united, no one can beat it and this is the message that we conveyed.”

The SAD-BSP combine organised a rally at Shahkot where the Congress and AAP have been sharply attacking each other. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi addressed the rally once again, seeking votes as a tribute to five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, who recently passed away. The alliance also organised a 15-km roadshow from Nakodar to Nurmahal in the rural belt.

2019 LS poll

INC: 3.85 lakh votes

SAD-BJP: 3.66 lakh

BSP: 2.04 lakh

AAP: 25,467

CASTE FACTOR

Dalits 38%, including 21% Ravidasias and 17% Valmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs