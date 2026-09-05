'Custodial torture': AAP terms incident unfortunate; Sangrur police to verify injuries

Amid demands from opposition parties for an impartial probe into the alleged torture of a Sikh youth in police custody, the Sangrur police have stated that they will probe if the “injuries are self-inflicted”.

Mohanjit Singh alleged custodial torture after he showed a black flag at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” event in Sheron village of Sunam on September 2.

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State AAP chief Aman Arora termed the incident unfortunate. He maintained that the youth had been detained as part of the CM’s security protocol. In a democracy, he said, showing a black flag or protesting against a political leader should not become a major issue.

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Sangrur SSP Ravjot Grewal said, “He was taken into

preventive custody, and was released later. His medical report showed around 10 injuries. We are verifying the facts.”

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Mohanjit Singh alleged that he was subjected to inhuman torture and demanded that the guilty police officers be booked. “I was only exercising my right to protest using a black flag. If that is wrong in a democracy, the government should frame rules for that too,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded the immediate registration of a criminal case and dismissal of the police officers allegedly involved in the incident. Sukhbir, who visited Mohanjit at the Civil Hospital here, alleged that the anti-drug activist had been subjected to electric shocks; his thighs and been cut with a blade and salt rubbed into the wounds; and that he was beaten with slippers. He alleged that police officers, including the DSP and the SHO, also pulled out hair from Mohanjit’s beard and disrespected the articles of Sikh faith.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon spoke to the victim over a video call, enquired about his well-being and encouraged him for raising his voice to protect Punjab's youth from drugs. Ex-MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra asked the state government to take immediate and stringent action against the erring cops.