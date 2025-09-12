Cut off for month, five Nangal villages present picture of resilience

Despite being cut off from the mainland for the past one month, around 600 residents of five Nangal villages — Harsa Bela, Patti Dulchian, Patti Jiwan Singh, Bela Shiv Singh and Bela Bhatian — have presented a picture of resilience.

Situated in the basin of the Sutlej, the floodwaters washed away approach roads and water pipelines, thus isolating these villages entirely.

“We haven’t had a proper market supply in over a month,” said Manjit Singh, a resident of Harsa Bela.

“The district administration gave ration to migrants. We further assisted them with milk,” he said.

Despite power outages, locals praised Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for swift response. “The power staff restored electricity at our house within three hours — even risking their lives during peak discharge,” added Manjit.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Ropar’s Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and ADC (G) Chandrajyoti Singh launched flood relief operations. Four teams including officers, doctors and veterinary experts braved deep waters to reach the worst-affected villages.

One of the teams used boats and 4x4 tractors to access Harsa Bela. “The water was nearly six feet deep, with thick weed. Our boat got stuck earlier, but we made it,” said Nangal SDM Sachin Pathak, adding that they treated over 100 patients, provided medicines to 55 and gave veterinary care to more than 150 cattle.

In a heroic effort, Maninder Singh Kaif of Bela Bhatian jumped into the swelling Sutlej to save a man from drowning, the SDM said.

Water supply, disrupted after pipes were washed away, was fully restored. People’s livelihood depends heavily on agriculture and animal husbandry. While the maize crop has been severely affected, officials said the paddy crop looked safe for now.