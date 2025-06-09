Cutting across party lines, leaders pay tributes to Dhindsa

Cutting across party lines, leaders of all major political outfits on Sunday attended the prayers for veteran Akali leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who died recently.

The bhog ceremony was held at the Gurdwara Shri Nankiana Sahib complex.

Among those who paid tributes to Dhindsa were SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, state AAP president Aman Arora, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala were also present.

Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former Punjab Finance Minister and son of Dhindsa, thanked those present on the occasion.