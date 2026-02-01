Cyber cons made off with Rs 740 crore in five years in Punjab

Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to snoop on social media accounts and hack devices, with senior citizens emerging as the most vulnerable group.

Advertisement

Cyber security expert and ethical hacker Vipin Gupta said this while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the Cyber Wellness and Security Centre (CWSC) at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Punjabi University.

Advertisement

Citing data presented by the university, Gupta said the Punjab Police Cybercrime helpline received over 35,000 complaints in 2024. From 2021 and 2025, as many as 75,087 cyber fraud cases were recorded in the state, leading to losses of Rs 740 crore. In 2023 alone, 19,252 fraud complaints were reported, and Rs 13.32 crore was frozen by authorities.

Advertisement

He said the figures pertain to the reported data while a majority of cases go unreported.

Despite the government’s vigorous campaign against “digital arrest” scams, elderly people continue to fall prey to cybercriminals, often losing their life-long savings.

Advertisement

Gupta said even highly educated individuals and those who had served in powerful positions or reputed institutions were being duped by hackers posing as investors. Referring to the Rs 8 crore fraud involving former IG Amar Singh Chahal, he said it was not an isolated case. Recently, a professor who had authored several books on investment was allegedly duped of Rs 80 lakh. In many such cases, victims refrain from reporting the crime due to fear of social embarrassment.

“As agencies develop safeguard mechanisms to curb cybercrime, criminals are also evolving and finding new ways to dupe people,” he said.

“I would advise people to pause before clicking on any link, opening any image or sharing any OTP. Do not act in haste. Don’t use stray pen drives and open networks,” Gupta cautioned.

He stressed the need for greater digital awareness, particularly among senior citizens, and called for proactive cyber hygiene practices to prevent financial and data-related frauds.

An ethical hacking course has been running at the university since 2015. The newly established Cyber Wellness and Security Centre is being described as the first such initiative by any university in Punjab to offer certified and skill-based courses in the field.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Senate Hall under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Jagdeep Singh. Sardar Patel University VC Lalit Kumar Awasthi was the chief guest at the event.