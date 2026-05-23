Cyber scammers make the most with phishing Cockroach Janata Party links to hack phones

After the Punjab police and Ludhiana police received information about the circulation of suspicious and virus-infected phishing links on the mobile phones of people across Ludhiana, police have issued an alert and advisory asking people to exercise due caution and not fall prey to the scammers

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Ludhiana police issued public advisory, start investigation

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As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been catching the fancy of people on social media platforms across the country, cyber criminals are also not leaving any opportunity to exploit the fame of the digital organisation.

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As per a Punjab police public advisory, since the CJP has been pushing for a party membership drive on a digital platform, cyber criminals have been sending phishing links to random people asking for membership of the Cockroach Janata Party.

After the Punjab police and Ludhiana police received information about the circulation of suspicious and virus-infected phishing links on the mobile phones of people across Ludhiana, police have issued an alert and advisory asking people to exercise due caution and not fall prey to the scammers. Clicking on the links will hack the mobile phones, and control of financial apps will go into the hands of cyber criminals. This way, gullible people may lose their money to the cyber criminals and scammers.

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Ludhiana Police have also released a video on its official social media page to protect and make common people aware of this new fraud. In this 42-second video, policeman Amarinder Singh has explained in detail how a small mistake can make people bankrupt.

According to the police, cyber criminals are sending messages to people on WhatsApp.

These messages contain appealing statements to young people, such as "The country's calling for a change in the system, the time has come" and "Big opportunities for youth”. The messages also appeal to join the "Cockroach Janata Party" and provide a link below.

In the video, the official clarified that this link being sent on WhatsApp is actually a phishing link. As soon as someone, either out of emotion or curiosity, clicks on the link, their mobile phone is immediately hacked.

Once a phone is hacked, all the victim's banking details, passwords, and personal data are directly accessible to the scammers. Using this data, the fraudsters not only transfer all the money from the bank account but can also take out loans worth lakhs of rupees in the victim's name.

Talking to The Tribune, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma has appealed to residents not to be swayed by social media trends or emotional messages and to refrain from clicking on unknown links. This could wipe out your life's savings in minutes.

"If someone accidentally becomes a victim of such cyber fraud, instead of panicking, immediately dial the cyber helpline number 1930. Filing a complaint in a timely manner increases the chances of getting the money stolen from your bank account back by holding it. Ludhiana police will continue to spread awareness regarding these phishing links so that people do not fall prey to the cyber criminals," added Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Swapan Sharma.

It is pertinent to mention here that the founder of the viral satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party has claimed that he fears arrest upon returning to India after the group’s X account was withheld in the country amid its meteoric rise on social media.

Abhijeet is currently based in Boston, US. The remarks come days after the parody political outfit exploded online, amassing nearly 19.1 million followers on Instagram in just five days, overtaking the Instagram following of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which currently has around 8.7 million followers on the platform.