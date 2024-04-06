Cyber thieves dupe farmer of Rs 1.5 crore

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 5

The Kotbhai police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly duping a farmer of Rukhala village here of nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The victim’s son lodged a complaint to the police alleging that an unknown WhatsApp caller befooled his father in 2021 by saying that he had won the lottery and asked to transfer Rs 20,000 through an online payment application.

“Later, the caller again demanded the same amount, which my father transferred. Later, the fraudsters transferred Rs 1.15 crore in their bank accounts in installments. Further, another caller demanded Rs 32 lakh as the tax amount to transfer the lottery prize money into my father’s bank account, which he did again. By doing this, the fraudsters duped my father of nearly Rs 1.5 crore,” alleged Harbhagwan Singh in his complaint to the police.

A case under Sections 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar #WhatsApp