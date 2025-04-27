DT
Cycle rally held in support of 'war on drugs'

Cycle rally held in support of ‘war on drugs’

A cycle rally against drug abuse was organised in support of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign of the state government. Students of various educational institutes along with employees of police, health and other departments took part in the rally, exhibiting...
Our Correspondent
Malerkotla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Malerkotla MLA Jamil Ur Rahman administers an oath to participants of a cycle rally to stay away from drugs, in Malerkotla.
A cycle rally against drug abuse was organised in support of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign of the state government.

Students of various educational institutes along with employees of police, health and other departments took part in the rally, exhibiting a strong show of solidarity for the cause.

MLA Dr Jamil Ur Rahman, who flagged off the rally from the Government College, administered the oath of support to the campaign to those participating in the event.

Addressing the participants, Rahman said the campaign launched by the AAP government was a step towards a healthy, progressive and crime-free society. He claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already paved a smooth path for drug-free society by focusing on setting up playgrounds, libraries and new avenues of employment.

The MLA urged the participants to play an active role in sensitising all stakeholders about causes and consequences of drug abuse.

ADC Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu, Assistant Commissioner (G) Gurmit Bansal, SP (D) Sat Pal Sharma, Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjay Goyal, SMO Dr Jagjit Singh and Executive Officer Apar Apaar Singh also spoke on the occasion.

