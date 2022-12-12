Cycle rally in memory of Indo-Pak war heroes

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 11

The Indian Army organised a cycle rally to commemorate heroes of the 1971 war as it celebrates Vijay Diwas. The rally was flagged off by Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain and culminated at Asafwala War Memorial in Fazilka. Scores of jawans and locals took part in the 45-km rally.

Senior functionaries of the Asafwala War Memorial Committee—Umesh Chander Kukkar and Baldev Dhuria—were also present on the occasion. The panel has been looking after the memorial from the past five decades.

“The cycle rally witnessed civil-military bonhomie which inculcates the spirit of patriotism among the masses,” said Ratan Chugh, chief, Power of Legs Cycling club.

Posters of warriors were displayed on the occasion. As many as 228 JCOs and jawans had laid down their lives defending Fazilka town in the 1971 war. A memorial has been raised in memory of the war heroes at Asafwala village.

Ravi Nagpal and Shashi Kant of the Asafwala War Memorial Committee said a victory parade would be held on December 16 in which family members of the war heroes would participate.

#fazilka #indian army