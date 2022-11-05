Czech Ambassador calls on Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Chandigarh, November 4
Czech Republic’s Ambassador to India, Dr Eliska Zigova, today called on Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Both of them emphasised the need for strengthening cooperation between Punjab and the Czech Republic in the agricultural and industrial sectors.
Sandhawan said the Czech cultivation was similar to that of Punjab, so both could benefit from the exchange of knowledge and technology.
