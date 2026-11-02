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Home / Punjab / DA arrears liability pegged at Rs 22,818 crore, Punjab tells high court

DA arrears liability pegged at Rs 22,818 crore, Punjab tells high court

Says DA at Central rate to cost Rs 4,712 crore more annually

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:33 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
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The Punjab Government has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that its estimated liability towards arrears of dearness allowance/dearness relief (DA/DR) for the period from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2026, stands at approximately Rs 22,818 crore.

In his status report filed before the high court, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha said, “The total pending liability on account of both claims is approximately Rs 32,418 crore. In addition, DA payment at the Central government rates would entail a recurring liability of approximately Rs 4,712 crore per year.”

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The report noted that the high court's August 3 judgment remained binding on the state, with no stay on its operation. The liability to pay DA arrears with 6 per cent interest subsisted, it said.

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Sinha submitted the state's annual salary and pension expenditure stood at approximately Rs 58,064 crore under the revised estimates for 2025-26. He submitted that the liability had to be met through appropriate budgetary provisions.

On the implementation of the DA directions, Sinha informed the court that a meeting regarding demands of the employees and pensioners was held under the Chief Minister’s chairmanship on September 18. A decision was taken to enhance the DA by 8 per cent.

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“In terms of the resolution, vide orders September 23, the Finance Department issued notifications enhancing the DA rate by 8 per cent, thereby increasing the rate of DA from 42 to 50 per cent. The enhanced DA had been released with effect from September 1, 2026,” the report added.

The enhanced rate was reflected in September salaries and pensions disbursed in October, the report said.

The state added it had challenged the August 3 judgment before the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition on September 1. The petition was re-filed on October 1 after procedural defects were flagged by the Supreme Court Registry.

Defending the delay in compliance, the state submitted that the judgment itself contemplated the possibility of delayed payment by providing for interest at 6 per cent per annum on unpaid amounts after expiry of the stipulated period. It argued that the delay was not deliberate or wilful and referred to judicial precedents on the limits and exercise of contempt jurisdiction.

“It is submitted that where the state, while bona fide pursuing its remedy before the Supreme Court, has not been able to make payment within the stipulated period, the delay, which carries the very consequence provided in the judgment itself, does not amount to wilful disobedience,” it added.

In his concluding submission, the Chief Secretary said the state had never sought to undermine the authority of the high court and had complied with all directions requiring his appearance.

The affidavit said: "The state acknowledges that the orders issued on August 3 bind it, that there is no stay of their operation, and that its liability to pay DA to the employees as well as to the pensioners along with interest at 6 per cent, as directed by the Division Bench, subsists."

The petitioners and applicants are represented in this and a related matter by senior advocates Sanjay Kaushal and Chetan Mittal, along with advocates Gagneshwar Walia, Hargun Sethi, Sunny Singla, Riti Aggarwal and Arjun Kaushal.

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