DA arrears liability pegged at Rs 22,818 crore; total pending dues at Rs 32,418 crore: Punjab tells HC

The Punjab government has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that its estimated liability towards arrears of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief (DA/DR) for the period from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2026, stands at approximately Rs 22,818 crore.

“The total pending liability on account of both claims is approximately Rs 32,418 crore. In addition, payment of Dearness Allowance at the rates prescribed by the Central Government would entail a recurring liability of approximately Rs 4,712 crore per year,” Chief Secretary KAP Sinha stated in a status report filed before the court.

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The report added that the High Court's August 3 judgment continues to bind the State, as there is no stay on its operation, and that the liability to pay DA arrears with 6 per cent interest subsists.

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Sinha submitted that the annual expenditure on salaries and pensions stood at approximately Rs 58,064 crore, as per the revised estimates for 2025-26. He further submitted that the liability would have to be met through appropriate budgetary provisions.

On the implementation of the directions regarding DA, Sinha informed the High Court that a meeting to discuss the demands of employees and pensioners was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister on September 18. A decision was taken to increase the Dearness Allowance by 8 percentage points for employees and pensioners.

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“In terms of the resolution, vide orders dated September 23, the Government of Punjab, Department of Finance, issued notifications enhancing the rate of Dearness Allowance payable to Punjab Government employees and pensioners by 8 percentage points, thereby increasing it from 42 per cent to 50 per cent. The enhanced DA was released with effect from September 1, 2026,” the report stated.

He further submitted that the order dated September 23 had been implemented by the State and that the salaries and pensions for September, paid in October, had been released with DA at the rate of 50 per cent. “The State acted bona fide throughout,” the status report added.

The State further submitted that it had challenged the August 3 judgment before the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) on September 1. The petition was re-filed on October 1 after the Supreme Court Registry pointed out certain procedural defects.

Defending the delay in compliance, the State submitted that the judgment itself provided for payment of simple interest at 6 per cent per annum on unpaid amounts after the expiry of the stipulated period. It argued that the delay was neither deliberate nor wilful and referred to judicial precedents concerning the scope and exercise of contempt jurisdiction.

“The judgment contemplated the possibility of payment after the stipulated period and provided for full compensation to the employees and pensioners for the period of delay. Interest at the said rate runs for the entire period of delay. It is submitted that where the State, while bona fide pursuing its remedy before the Supreme Court, has been unable to make payment within the stipulated period, the delay, which carries the very consequence provided for in the judgment itself, does not amount to wilful disobedience,” the report stated.

In its concluding submissions, the Chief Secretary asserted that the State had neither lowered nor intended to undermine the authority of the High Court. He also stated that he had appeared before the court whenever directed and that the State was pursuing the legal remedy available to it before the Supreme Court.

The affidavit stated: “The State acknowledges that the orders dated August 3 are binding on it, that there is no stay on their operation, and that its liability to pay Dearness Allowance to employees as well as pensioners, along with interest at 6 per cent, as directed by the Hon'ble Division Bench, subsists.”

The petitioners and applicants are represented in this and a related matter by senior advocates Sanjay Kaushal and Chetan Mittal, along with advocates Gagneshwar Walia, Hargun Sethi, Sunny Singla, Riti Aggarwal and Arjun Kaushal.